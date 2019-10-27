LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of father of its individual member, Sumera Sattar.

Pakistan Olympic Association is deeply grieved to hear about the demise of your loving Father and pray to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace, said Secretary POA, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood here on Sunday.

President POA, the entire Olympic Family and Staff of POA share their sympathies, grief and sorrows with you and your family. May Allah Kareem shower His infinite mercy on the departed soul and grant courage and fortitude to the entire bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.