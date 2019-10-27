UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Condoles Death Of Its Member's Father

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

POA condoles death of its member's father

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of father of its individual member, Sumera Sattar.

Pakistan Olympic Association is deeply grieved to hear about the demise of your loving Father and pray to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace, said Secretary POA, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood here on Sunday.

President POA, the entire Olympic Family and Staff of POA share their sympathies, grief and sorrows with you and your family. May Allah Kareem shower His infinite mercy on the departed soul and grant courage and fortitude to the entire bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Sunday Olympics Family Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold t ..

31 minutes ago

Team Japan shares passion for robotics at FIRST Gl ..

46 minutes ago

ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

2 hours ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in ‘Your Journey in ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.