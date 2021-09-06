UrduPoint.com

POA Condoles Death Of President Wushu Federation

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

POA condoles death of President Wushu Federation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan have condoled the death of Amanullah Khan Achakzai (Shaheed), President Pakistan Wushu Federation and former Executive Member POA.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul, said Secretary , POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Monday.

"May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, andgive strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be rememberedfor his outstanding contribution to Wushu sport in Pakistan", he said.

