POA condoles the death of former DG,PSB Brig Hameedi

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen retd, Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of former Director General PSB / Army Sports Directorate and Hockey Olympian Brig (Retd) Abdul Hamid Hamidi who passed away in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen retd, Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of former Director General PSB / Army sports Directorate and Hockey Olympian Brig (Retd) Abdul Hamid Hamidi who passed away in Rawalpindi

POA Chief and members of the Olympic here on Friday in a condolence message expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family .

They said "May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA.

Late Brig Hameedi will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan.