UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Condoles The Death Of Former DG,PSB Brig Hameedi

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:39 PM

POA condoles the death of former DG,PSB Brig Hameedi

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen retd, Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of former Director General PSB / Army Sports Directorate and Hockey Olympian Brig (Retd) Abdul Hamid Hamidi who passed away in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen retd, Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family have condoled the death of former Director General PSB / Army sports Directorate and Hockey Olympian Brig (Retd) Abdul Hamid Hamidi who passed away in Rawalpindi .

POA Chief and members of the Olympic here on Friday in a condolence message expressed their heart felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family .

They said "May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA.

Late Brig Hameedi will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Hockey sport in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Sports Rawalpindi May Olympics Family

Recent Stories

KP imposes taxes on sacrificial animals

2 minutes ago

Two booked for beating traffic official

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi traders to go on strike today, PTI's bu ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner holds open kachehri at his office tod ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. alliance submit no-confidence resolution aga ..

7 minutes ago

500 liter adulterated milk discarded

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.