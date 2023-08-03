Open Menu

POA Condoles The Death Of Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2023 | 09:43 PM

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Ijaz Butt, former Test Cricketer / Ex-Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Ijaz Butt, former Test Cricketer / Ex-Chairman, Pakistan cricket board.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family.

"May Allah Kareem in His Infinite mercy shower His countless blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to the Cricket sport in Pakistan", said Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Thursday.

