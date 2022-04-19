POA conducts online doping workshop

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan / Pakistan Olympic Association Tuesday organized here at the POA headquarters an online workshop on doping for the awareness of athletes, coaches and team officials shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan / Pakistan Olympic Association Tuesday organized here at the POA headquarters an online workshop on doping for the awareness of athletes, coaches and team officials shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This workshop was conducted by Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan. Captain (R) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri inaugurated the workshop, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

" In all 30 athletes and officials of Athletics, Badminton, Hockey and Judo participated in the online workshop which was aimed at enhancing their knowledge regarding doping," he said.

Khalid Mahmood said the second session of the workshop would be held on April 21 for the athletes and officials of Boxing, cricket Women T20, Gymnastics, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and National Paralympic Committee physically as well as virtually.