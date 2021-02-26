POA delegation briefs Punjab minister on SAF Games 2023 in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), led by its President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The POA delegation briefed the minister about holding of the SAF Games 2023 in Pakistan. The competitions of SAF Games 2023 are slated to be staged in four major cities of Pakistan – Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, President Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch Yaqoob, COO Danish Schools Authority Ahmer Malik, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti were also present in the meeting.

Talking to POA delegation Punjab Minister for Sports said the holding of SAF Games 2023 in Pakistan is definitely a remarkable achievement of POA.

"The holding of SAF Games 2023 will help a lot in promoting Pakistan's soft and positive image in the world. Sports board Punjab will make top class arrangements including the upgradation of sports infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of SAF Games 2023," he added.

He expressed his determination to make SAF Games 2023 a successful event with the collaboration of Pakistan Olympic Association. "Faisalabad and Sialkot have been chosen for SAF Games 2023 events because they are widely known due to their reputation as 'Manchester of Pakistan' and 'hub of sports products' respectively", he asserted.

POA President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, on this occasion said the holding of SAF Games 2023 at Lahore was our priority because Islamabad had already hosted these games twice. "Lahore is a cultural hub of the country and we will take all possible measures for the success of SAF Games 2023".

The delegation also invited Punjab Minister for Sports to visit Pakistan Olympic House.