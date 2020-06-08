UrduPoint.com
POA Determined To Empower Women In National Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Recognizing the paramount importance of women's role in sports, Pakistan Olympic Association continues its endeavor to bring Pakistani sports women to limelight both on and off the field of play and such efforts have brought honor for the country and the Olympic Family as Maj. (R) Dr. Lubna Sibtain, Member POA Medical Commission, has successfully completed IOC Diploma in Sports Medicine.

She was enrolled on this Two-Year Long Distance Learning Diploma as part of the Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes program of the International Olympic Committee, said Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Monday.

The program is another extraordinary venture supported by the International Olympic Committee for capacity building of the NOC and Olympic Movement of Pakistan.

" Pakistan Olympic Association is delighted to congratulate Maj. (R) Dr. Lubna Sibtain for successfully completing diploma in Sports Medicine organized under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee. This two year Long Distance Learning Program will enable Dr. Lubna Sibtain to assist the sports family of Pakistan in particular the athletes and their entourage to better understand the aspect of sports medicine."

