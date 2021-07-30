UrduPoint.com

POA Disappointed Over Mahoor's Remarks

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

POA disappointed over Mahoor's remarks

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is greatly disappointed by the remarks of national badminton player Mahoor Shahzad, who represented Pakistan at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

"We strongly believe that any kind of discrimination by words or actions under any circumstances is against the Olympic spirit and, therefore, the comment is strongly condemned," said a spokesman for the POA here on Friday.

Mahoor issued an apology on her social media accounts on Wednesday after her video interview circulating on Twitter sparked criticism.

In the video, Mahoor is seen saying that while she has received praise for her achievements, some fellow Pathan players are "envious" of her.

"I am writing this apology for my Pathan brothers. In no way [did] I intend to pass any racist comments," wrote Mahoor.

The POA advised Pakistan Badminton Federation to submit a detailed report within a week with their recommendations, on receipt of which the POA would take necessary and appropriate measures, he added.

