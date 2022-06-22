POA Environment Commission to celebrate World Olympic Day in style

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is organizing a series of programmes in different cities across the country in connection with International Olympic Day being celebrated on June 23rd across the world

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is organizing a series of programmes in different cities across the country in connection with International Olympic Day being celebrated on June 23rd across the world.

Olympic Day had been celebrated every year since 1894 to allow everyone to gather and get active with purpose, said a news release on Wednesday.

This year, as the world continues seeking togetherness, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Movement are highlighting the power that sport has to build a better world, by bringing people together in peace.

As part of this, people are encouraged to move together for peace on Thursday June 23rd through a range of local and international activities.

In this connection, the POA Environment Commission will hold its main function at KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. A large number of sports persons including Olympians, special children and athletes as also the Wheel Chair Tennis players will attend the celebrations which include a festival match, cake-cutting ceremony and tree-plantation activities to highlight the importance of trees for better environment.