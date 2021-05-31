POA executive committee meeting takes important decisions

A meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Pakistan Olympic Association which held here on Monday under the Chairmanship of its President, Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan discussed various matters and took important decisions

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Pakistan Olympic Association which held here on Monday under the Chairmanship of its President, Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan discussed various matters and took important decisions.

The EC considered and approved the process leading to the elections of Provincial Olympic Associations of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA.

The electoral processes at these Provincial Olympic Associations will be monitored by the POA under the model Constitution already approved by POA, he said.

"The EC considered and expressed concerns over recent media reports regarding surrender of budget allocated for the promotion of sports and athlete support programs. The EC opined that these funds could had been spent on the athletes in the process of qualification for Olympic Games and those who have already qualified for the Olympic Games. It was also noted that the governmental quarters had long been stating paucity of funds but surrendering the funds to treasury speaks otherwise.

"The EC noted that the POA had completed the assessment of the venues and accommodation available at Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot by a Committee headed by President Punjab Olympic Association. However the house expressed disappointment on the slow pace of certain quarters that is disrupting the preparations of 14th South Asian Games to be organized by Pakistan.

It was surprising for the attendees, reps of various National Sports Federations, that the PSB without consulting them had chalked out a demand / budget for the Games and preparation.

Secretary POA said the EC approved the Olympic Day 2021 schedules which will include various activities of Plant Preserve Plant, Ocean Cleansing, and sports activities at various cities of Pakistan in particular at Mianwali, Nagarparkar and other cities.

The EC was appraised on the meetings of two National Sports Federations with Minister of IPC about the Constitution and Policy under consideration. The EC noted that the PSB has yet to provide the draft of the policy and constitution to the NSFs and POA for discussion and consultation leading to a framework in consonance with Olympic Charter and other applicable statutes, he asserted.

POA official said the EC expressed satisfaction on the measures being taken by the POA for the Tokyo bound Pak contingent in the current scenario of COVID 19 and on the appointment of Brig. Zaheer Akhtar as the Chef de Mission for Tokyo Games.

Khalid Mahmood said the need to religiously follow the IOC guidelines on Covid 19 countermeasures were elaborated and the Chef de Mission assured the attendees and participants of complete support to the contingent.

"The EC approved annual financial grants for the Provincial Olympic Association as a permanent feature of NOC development program. It is a historical milestone to strengthen the Provincial Olympic Association."