POA felicitates government for launching 'Kamyab Jawan' programme

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (OPA) has felicitated the government for launching the 'Kamyab Jawan' programme.

"The project, as part of the overall youth development scheme, envisages the use of sport as one of the measures of positive youth development. Throughout history, sports has been used to develop the youth not just physically but also their cognitive skills along with leadership qualities and their moral character," said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, POA secretary, on Sunday.

"It also addresses the issue of the Athlete Elite Development measures which is really a need of the hour. All aspects of SPLISS (Sports Policy Leading to International Sporting Success) have been covered and this will have a profound effect on sports development in the country Insha-Allah.

"It covers the nine pillars of SPLISS and the talent hunt, talent identification and talent development, along with the financial resources.

Of special note is the athletes' post-career support, whereby the athlete not only develops his talent but also his education, which would help him in his post-career. A previously overlooked and a weak link in our system i.e. women in sports has also been addressed.

The POA secretary said "we appreciate and commend the government for their foresight. academies would be established in the proximity of sport-specific talent hubs (also known as the genius clusters of sports)". This would indeed give a boost to the talent hunt and its development on a fast track.

"We would like to appreciate youth development as major part of Olympic movement and Pakistan Olympic Association and the federations are honoured to be part of the scheme and reiterate our total and absolute support in whatever way it is required," said Khalid Mahmood.