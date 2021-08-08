UrduPoint.com

POA Felicitates Government For Launching 'Kamyab Jawan' Programme

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

POA felicitates government for launching 'Kamyab Jawan' programme

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (OPA) has felicitated the government for launching the 'Kamyab Jawan' programme.

"The project, as part of the overall youth development scheme, envisages the use of sport as one of the measures of positive youth development. Throughout history, sports has been used to develop the youth not just physically but also their cognitive skills along with leadership qualities and their moral character," said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, POA secretary, on Sunday.

"It also addresses the issue of the Athlete Elite Development measures which is really a need of the hour. All aspects of SPLISS (Sports Policy Leading to International Sporting Success) have been covered and this will have a profound effect on sports development in the country Insha-Allah.

"It covers the nine pillars of SPLISS and the talent hunt, talent identification and talent development, along with the financial resources.

Of special note is the athletes' post-career support, whereby the athlete not only develops his talent but also his education, which would help him in his post-career. A previously overlooked and a weak link in our system i.e. women in sports has also been addressed.

The POA secretary said "we appreciate and commend the government for their foresight. academies would be established in the proximity of sport-specific talent hubs (also known as the genius clusters of sports)". This would indeed give a boost to the talent hunt and its development on a fast track.

"We would like to appreciate youth development as major part of Olympic movement and Pakistan Olympic Association and the federations are honoured to be part of the scheme and reiterate our total and absolute support in whatever way it is required," said Khalid Mahmood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education Women Sunday Olympics Moral National University All Government

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

3 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.