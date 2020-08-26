POA forms probe committee to look into dope cases of athletes, Secretary POA

Pakistan Olympic Committee has constituent a probe committee in the context to the three positive dope cases of Pakistani athletes tested during the 13th South Asian Games 2019

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Olympic Committee has constituent a probe committee in the context to the three positive dope cases of Pakistani athletes tested during the 13th South Asian Games 2019.

Pakistan Olympic in accordance with the authority delegated to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), it's President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan has formed the probe committee, said Secretary, POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Wednesday.

The committee comprises Muhammad Shafiq, President Pakistan Handball Federation and Secretary General Asian Handball Federation as Convener while Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Executive Vice President National Rifle Association of Pakistan and Vice President Asian Shooting Federation, Dr. Meesaq Rizvi Oly former Olympian and National Champion, Dr Lubna Sibtain, Member POA Medical Commission and Maj (R) Majid Waseem President Pakistan Swimming Federation and Bureau Member AASF & Member FINA Masters Committee as members.

"The terms of reference of the committee will be ascertain the awareness level of the athletes about doping controls and use of medicine, ascertain measures to enhance doping controls and procedures as per Wada code, to examine in depth dope control measures adopted by the NSFs, ascertain effectiveness of internal doping controls established by AFP, ascertain why internal doping controls of AFP were breached, ascertain the exact number of doping tests held by AFP in last three years", said the POA official.

He said the committee will also fix responsibility upon the person(s) involved, if any except athletes (banned by the Anti Doping Organization of the 13th South Asian Games), recommend measures for future course, ascertain necessary information/data related to measures of doping control in last five years by Anti Doping Organization of Pakistan and other actions taken to mitigate the risk of doping control violation(s) in Pakistan.

"The probe committee has been advised to finalize it's findings within 30 days for which all the relevant stakeholders should cooperate and provide information, documents and personal appearance as the case may be", said Khalid Mahmood.