POA greets special athlete Haider

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan Friday congratulated special athlete Haider Ali for securing a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan Friday congratulated special athlete Haider Ali for securing a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.

The ace special athlete created new special sports history by becoming the first ever athlete to win a gold by throwing the Discus to a distance of 55.

26 meter.

Secretary, POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said " Haider Ali has demonstrated his resolve to surpass all the challenges to raise the National Flag at the Paralympic making history for Pakistan.Haider Ali, his family and all those who supported him in his athletic endeavours should be praised. In particular, we appreciate the role of WAPDA Sports board for supporting him in his career as an athlete".