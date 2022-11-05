UrduPoint.com

POA Greets Tayyab Ikram On His Election As FIH President

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

POA greets Tayyab Ikram on his election as FIH president

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) congratulated Tayyab Ikram on his election as the president of the International Hockey Federation on Saturday.

Tayyab has a lifelong association with the sport of hockey as an athlete, coach and official, and has held various leadership roles in organisations promoting hockey across the world, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here.

"Tayyab Ikram, who holds the safety and well-being of athletes paramount, is also a member of the Olympic Solidarity Commission of the International Olympic Committee. He is Vice Chair of the Athletes Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia," he added.

POA President Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan felicitated Tayyab Ikram on his election and wished him for his future endeavours.

