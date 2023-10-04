Open Menu

POA Honours Squash Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

POA honours squash team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Olympic Association (AOA) hosted a reception to honour the Pakistan squash team who won the silver medal in the team event in on-going 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt.

Gen (R ) Syed Arif Hasan who was the chief guest at the occasion encouraged the young athletes with cash prizes while Secretary General POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Asad Abbas and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Arif Hasan said that despite limited resources, reaching the Asian Games final shows excellent skills of the players.

It may be mentioned that India beat Pakistan by 2-1 in the final of Men’s squash team event final.

