UrduPoint.com

POA Hosts President FIH Tayyab Ikram

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

POA hosts President FIH Tayyab Ikram

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) hosted a reception to welcome incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram at the Olympic House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) hosted a reception to welcome incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram at the Olympic House, here on Wednesday.

President POA Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan (HI)M felicitated the newly-elected president of FIH, Tayyab Ikram, and expressed the hope that he would be able to discharge his duties in the same befitting manner as he did at the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain said it was a moment of pride for the Pakistani hockey fraternity that Tayyab Ikram had been elected as President FIH. He extended warmest wishes on behalf of President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The PHF secretary called upon POA President Syed Arif Hasan to endorse Tayyab Ikram's name for the national award for the latter's achievements in hockey.

In his address, Tayyab Ikram thanked the POA for holding a reception for him, adding that he was thankful to the audience for the warmest wishes.

The FIH president said Pakistan was rife in hockey talent, but there was need to support the country in hockey, adding that all segments of society needed to come forward for the cause. He reflected that Pakistan hockey team was allowed to take part in Pro League with a view to pave the way for its qualification for the Tokyo Olympic, adding that the unfortunate withdrawal from the event had adversely affected Pakistan hockey.

He urged the POA to play its role in all positive initiatives for development of hockey in the country, adding that Pakistan Army and WAPDA had the potential and might play their role in development of the national sport.

Later, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood took the guest around national Olympic museum and other sections of the Olympic House.

Former Olympians Tauqir Dar, Manzoor-ul-Hasan, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Director Development AHF Ghulam Ghous, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, representatives from different units of POA and members attended the reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army WAPDA Tokyo Same Olympics Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukrain ..

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukraine Scheduled for November, Dece ..

1 minute ago
 US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather Mor ..

US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather More Info on Explosion in Poland ..

1 minute ago
 ACS reviews development projects in Kohat Division ..

ACS reviews development projects in Kohat Division

1 minute ago
 Imran's baseless allegation of foreign conspiracy ..

Imran's baseless allegation of foreign conspiracy bit the dust: Rana Ihsan

1 minute ago
 Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

48 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.