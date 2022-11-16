POA hosts President FIH Tayyab Ikram

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) hosted a reception to welcome incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram at the Olympic House, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) hosted a reception to welcome incumbent International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram at the Olympic House, here on Wednesday.

President POA Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan (HI)M felicitated the newly-elected president of FIH, Tayyab Ikram, and expressed the hope that he would be able to discharge his duties in the same befitting manner as he did at the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain said it was a moment of pride for the Pakistani hockey fraternity that Tayyab Ikram had been elected as President FIH. He extended warmest wishes on behalf of President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The PHF secretary called upon POA President Syed Arif Hasan to endorse Tayyab Ikram's name for the national award for the latter's achievements in hockey.

In his address, Tayyab Ikram thanked the POA for holding a reception for him, adding that he was thankful to the audience for the warmest wishes.

The FIH president said Pakistan was rife in hockey talent, but there was need to support the country in hockey, adding that all segments of society needed to come forward for the cause. He reflected that Pakistan hockey team was allowed to take part in Pro League with a view to pave the way for its qualification for the Tokyo Olympic, adding that the unfortunate withdrawal from the event had adversely affected Pakistan hockey.

He urged the POA to play its role in all positive initiatives for development of hockey in the country, adding that Pakistan Army and WAPDA had the potential and might play their role in development of the national sport.

Later, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood took the guest around national Olympic museum and other sections of the Olympic House.

Former Olympians Tauqir Dar, Manzoor-ul-Hasan, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Director Development AHF Ghulam Ghous, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, representatives from different units of POA and members attended the reception.