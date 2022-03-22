POA meeting with National sports federations regarding Birmingham Commonwealth Games

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Olympic Association which is also Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan (CGA Pakistan) organised a meeting here on Tuesday on 21 at Pakistan Olympic House with the concerned National Sports Federations / Organizations included in the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held from 28 July to 8 August 2022 in Birmingham regarding the preparation and planning for participation in the Games

Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said that all concerned were apprised that the CGA Pakistan has completed the process of online accreditation for the following 14 x sports disciplines including 2 para sports within the given timeline of 18 March 2022 by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Following disciplines have accredited, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Gymnastics, Judo, Hockey, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Cricket, Para Athletics, Para Table Tennis.

He said Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri Gillani, Vice President CGA Pakistan who is assigned the responsibility of the Chef de Mission by the President CGA Pakistan convened this meeting.

The representatives of the concerned National Sports Federations / Organizations of Badminton, Boxing, Gymnastics, Hockey, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Pakistan cricket board attended the meeting.

The house was informed that Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman, Director General, Pakistan Sports Board and Major (R) Majid Waseem have been registered as Dy. Chef de Missions of Pakistan Contingent. Dr. Asad Abbas, Secretary CGA Pakistan Medical Commission will perform duties of Chief Medical Officer.

"The representatives of the concerned NSFs were requested to share the programmes of training camps of their athletes if already established OR to be established by the Pakistan Sports Board as well as intended travel plan with the CGA Pakistan so that the relevant actions and arrangements are taken immediately in coordination with the PSB well in time", said the POA Secretary.

