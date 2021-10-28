UrduPoint.com

POA Officials Attend SAOC Meeting In Greece

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:11 PM

President Pakistan Olympic Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, attended the General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) held on 24 & 25 October in Crete, Greece under the chairmanship of Robin Mitchell, Acting President of ANOC.

A meeting of South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) was held on the sideline of ANOC General Assembly in Crete, Greece

A meeting of South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) was held on the sideline of ANOC General Assembly in Crete, Greece. The South Asian Countries of Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka who were present in Crete, Greece for the ANOC General Assembly attended the SAOC Meeting. The Agenda was the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Thursday.

He said the SAOC member countries were briefed on the progress so far by the President NOC Pakistan.

"The members requested NOC Pakistan that as per Constitution of SAOC, an Executive board Meeting may be scheduled in Pakistan in November/ December, 2021 and invitation may be extended to NOCs of South Asian Countries by the President SAOC to finalise the number of sports disciplines and events to be included in the Games as well as physical inspection of the preparedness of the competitions and training venues of the proposed cities of the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan," said POA officials.

