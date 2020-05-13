UrduPoint.com
POA Organized First Virtual Session

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:59 PM

By Sohail Ali The First Virtual Session of Pakistan Olympic Association was held here on Wednesday in which various representatives of National Federations, Provincial Olympic Associations, Departments and Muhammad Inam Butt, Chair Athletes Commission of POA participated

The virtual session was held under the directions of Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA.

NOC Pakistan has initiated the Virtual Meetings and Services in wake of the prevailing situation due to the COVID - 19, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood , Secretary, POA while talking to APP.

He said efforts of Karachi Sports Forum to help the affected sports personnel were applauded during the session.

"The attendees recognized the need to hold deliberations and discussions through the Virtual Platform", he said.

POA Secretary said the session concluded by creating a working group to monitor and formulate the training processes for athletes during the course of social distancing and further urged the sports community ofPakistan to develop strategies to reduce the risks during sporting activities as has been advised bythe International Olympic Committee.

