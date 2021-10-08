UrduPoint.com

POA President Calls On Chinese Ambassador

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Friday called on Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Pakistan Nong Rong at the Embassy of China in Islamabad.

The meeting was held in context of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Ambassador informed President POA that all preparations were on track and completed as per schedule and that China was looking forward to welcoming all its guests in a befitting manner.

President POA assured complete cooperation and support with the organizing committee and NOC China for Beijing 2022.

President POA thanked the Ambassador Nong for sharing the programmes of the Games and measures in place for successful conduct.

He commended Beijing for being the first city to be hosting both the Summer as well as the Winter Olympics.

He was confident that these Games would also be as magnificent as the Summer Games and that the Pakistan contingent was excited and looking forward to it.

