POA President for collective efforts to combat environmental pollution

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Arif Hasan HI (M) on Thursday urged upon collective efforts for combating the environmental pollution.

Addressing as chief guest at the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between the POA and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) regarding the tree plantation at a local hotel, he said that environment directly affect the athletes as the clean environment ensured the better health of athletes thus subsequently improving their performance in the sports grounds.

The POA President also emphasised upon involving the school going children in the tree plantation campaign and to educate them about the benefits of tree plantation.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan said that POA was striving for safe and healthy environment for the future generations.

He remarked that the scope of POA Environmental Commission (POAEC) was being expanded to a broader level.

The POA President appealed to the provincial sports bodies to support and help push the cause forward.

Addressing on the occasion, Rotary International District Governor Dr. Farhan Essa said that Karachi was a very vibrant city and the citizens were very enthusiastic to the sports.

He expressed the hope that the sports would flourish under the dynamic leadership of POA President Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan. Dr. Farhan Essa urged upon the grooming of athletes.

Olympian Islahuddin speaking on the occasion discussed up-gradation of KSF from 'a Forum to Foundation'.

He appreciated the efforts of KSF President Wasim Hashmi, Chairman Asif Azeem and others.

Islahuddin said that KSF was upgraded during COVID-19 lockdown with an aim to expand its scope of welfare activities and to assist the sportsmen facing financial hardships.

In his welcome address Chairman KSF Asif Azeem also highlighting the importance of tree plantation said that the pollution was tightening its grip on the environment and if we do not pay any attention to the growth of trees and plants today we will not be safe from its adverse affects in the future.

He said that POA constituted an Environmental Commission in this connection. The campaign of clean and green Pakistan could attain success if the people associated with the sports sector also take part in the campaign.

Asif Azeem informed that the KSF during the COVID-19 lockdown initiated a campaign to assist the athletes facing financial hardships which was fully supported by Shahid Afridi, Olympian Islahuddin, Squash legend Jahangir Khan and Dr. Farhan Essa and others.

He said the KSF handed over more than 6000 ration bags to over 25 sports association of the province for further distribution to the needy athletes.

He thanked Dr. Farhan Essa for provision of free of charge coronavirus testing facility to the players.

KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi and Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput also spoke.Later, an MoU was signed between the POA and KSF.