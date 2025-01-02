POA President for revival of int’l sports in Pakistan

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The newly-elected President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Arif Saeed has vowed

to gear up efforts for the revival of international sports in the country and improve country

soft image globally though sports.

Chairing the executive committee meeting of the POA here on Thursday, he stressed the

need for restoring the trust of international sports community through consolidated efforts,

adding that he would foster harmonious relations with all stake-holders including Pakistan

Sports board (PSB) for revitalizing sports sector in the country.

“Pakistan held world titles in sports like cricket, hockey, snooker and squash during its heyday

but ups and downs are natural part of sports as no one remains at the top forever,” President

Arif Saeed remarked, adding continuous efforts were needed to improve.

He also emphasized his commitment to put up efforts so that sports and athletes get due

recognition in the country.

Urging the office bearers of various sports federations, the POA President invited proposals

for promoting sports at national and international levels within the first 100 days, adding that

their proposals would be key to outlining actionable steps for the advancement and development

of sports in Pakistan.

He said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was actively supporting well-being of

athletes worldwide, and similarly, the POA and National Sports Federations (NSFs) should

strive to do the same. He stressed the need for benefit from and learn from the programs

offered by the IOC and International Sports Federations.

The meeting was attended by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Vice

Presidents Maj (R) Majid Wasim and Andleeb Sandhu, Executive Vice President of the

National Rifle Association of Pakistan Javed Lodhi, President of the Softball Federation

of Pakistan Asif Azeem, and Secretary General of the Islamabad Olympic Association

Rizwan ul Haq Razi.

