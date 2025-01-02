POA President For Revival Of Int’l Sports In Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The newly-elected President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Arif Saeed has vowed
to gear up efforts for the revival of international sports in the country and improve country
soft image globally though sports.
Chairing the executive committee meeting of the POA here on Thursday, he stressed the
need for restoring the trust of international sports community through consolidated efforts,
adding that he would foster harmonious relations with all stake-holders including Pakistan
Sports board (PSB) for revitalizing sports sector in the country.
“Pakistan held world titles in sports like cricket, hockey, snooker and squash during its heyday
but ups and downs are natural part of sports as no one remains at the top forever,” President
Arif Saeed remarked, adding continuous efforts were needed to improve.
He also emphasized his commitment to put up efforts so that sports and athletes get due
recognition in the country.
Urging the office bearers of various sports federations, the POA President invited proposals
for promoting sports at national and international levels within the first 100 days, adding that
their proposals would be key to outlining actionable steps for the advancement and development
He said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was actively supporting well-being of
athletes worldwide, and similarly, the POA and National Sports Federations (NSFs) should
strive to do the same. He stressed the need for benefit from and learn from the programs
offered by the IOC and International Sports Federations.
The meeting was attended by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Vice
Presidents Maj (R) Majid Wasim and Andleeb Sandhu, Executive Vice President of the
National Rifle Association of Pakistan Javed Lodhi, President of the Softball Federation
of Pakistan Asif Azeem, and Secretary General of the Islamabad Olympic Association
Rizwan ul Haq Razi.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Agnes Keleti, world's oldest Olympic champion, dies at 1035 minutes ago
-
POA President for revival of int’l sports in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Tiger Club wins hockey match4 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 scores6 hours ago
-
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike16 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table17 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results17 hours ago
-
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash Championship18 hours ago
-
Salman Agha confident of beating Proteas in Newlands test match18 hours ago
-
10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad20 hours ago
-
Snow sports: A unique opportunity for cross-cultural exchanges, fun-filled adventure in KP amid new ..21 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday1 day ago