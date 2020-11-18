UrduPoint.com
POA President Presents Honorary Shield To Ayesha Aijaz Topper Of Athlete Forum Quiz Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

POA President presents honorary shield to Ayesha Aijaz topper of Athlete Forum Quiz competitions

Ayesha Aijaz of Softball Federation of Pakistan topped the First Athlete Forum Quiz competitions under the auspices of the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association by winning the first position twice

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Ayesha Aijaz of Softball Federation of Pakistan topped the First Athlete Forum Quiz competitions under the auspices of the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association by winning the first position twice.

It should be noted that during the forum quiz competitions on lectures delivered by doctors and experts on doping, injuries, diet plan, harassment, international travel and information on the rights and duties of athletes were also organized.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan presented honorary shield and gifts to Ayesha Aijaz for winning the quiz competition.

On the occasion, General (Retd) Arif Hassan said that the purpose of organizing the competitions during the forum was to strengthen the players mentally.

He expressed his gratitude that the athletes were well aware of the history of their games also.

Meanwhile, WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, POA Vice Presidents Shaukat Javed, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Softball Federation Chairperson Tehmina Asif and Athlete Commission Chairman Muhammad Inam Butt also felicitated Ayesha Aijaz.

