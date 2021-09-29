UrduPoint.com

POA President Should Step Down For Olympic Athletes' Consistent Poor Performance: Dr Fehmida

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:53 PM

POA President should step down for Olympic athletes' consistent poor performance: Dr Fehmida

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza Wednesday sought resignation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan due to consistent poor performance of national athletes in different events, saying "he should step down immediately."

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza Wednesday sought resignation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan due to consistent poor performance of national athletes in different events, saying "he should step down immediately." The minister was responding to a Calling Attention notice of Senators Mohsin Aziz and Mushtaq Ahmed who drew attention of the minister towards continuous poor performance of Pakistani athletes at Olympics for more than three decades.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the previous governments had also attempted to remove the POA president but could not succeed, adding he (the POA president) considered that he was not answerable to anyone.

The minister agreed with the lawmakers' suggestions to hold a sitting of the Senate's Committee of the Whole to debate the issues related to sports activities.

She said the government was in process of finalizing a new Sports Policy under which the regulatory regime would be ensured. As per international practice, the minister said the matters related to 'governing and guidelines' of sports always rested with the Federal government, despite that the subject was provincial.

Under the new policy, she said nobody would be able to use Pakistan's name without registration sports associations and other bodies at the appropriate forum.

She said the federal government was waiting for the provincial governments' and other stakeholders' input for the new policy that would be forwarded to the quarters concerned for its vetting.

"We believe that there should be strong coordination among federal and provincial governments on sports related issues," the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Sports Poor Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all ..

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

2 minutes ago
 US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov ..

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

2 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP r ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

2 minutes ago
 Use of EVMs only way to stop rigging in elections: ..

Use of EVMs only way to stop rigging in elections: Mazari

2 minutes ago
 Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

Blind murder traced, 5 arrested

6 minutes ago
 German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything t ..

German President Sure Moldova Will Do Everything to Avoid Transnistria Conflict ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.