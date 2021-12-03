UrduPoint.com

POA Secretary, PCB Women Cricket Official Hold Meeting

Fri 03rd December 2021

POA Secretary, PCB women cricket official hold meeting

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Tania Malik, Head of Women's Cricket, Pakistan cricket board held a meeting with Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association at the Olympic House here on Friday.

Both discussed the arrangements for participation of Pakistan Women Cricket Team in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games being held from 28 July to 8 August and 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, China from to be staged from September 10 - 25 2022.

It was resolved that both the organization will keep close liaison to ensure that arrangements are made as per the timeline of the Organizing Committee.

