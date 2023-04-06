Close
POA, SOP Celebrate World Peace Through Sports Day

Muhammad Rameez Published April 06, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) marked World Peace through Sports Day here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) marked World Peace through Sports Day here on Thursday.

World Peace through Sports Day is celebrated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the United Nations in the first week of April every year.

On the occasion, Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan, former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Chairperson SOP Raunaq Lakhani, POA Individual Member Syed Waseem Hashmi, POA Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif along with a large number of guests and special children waved white cards and reiterated the message of peace through sports.

The day is celebrated by international, regional, and national sports and development organisations at the global level to honour and respect the role of sports in society.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, while addressing the event, said that sports were an important tool for peace and reconciliation and people of different cultures, religions, nationalities and languages could be brought together on one platform through sports.

"The purpose of celebrating this day is to spread the message of peace to the whole world and by waving the white card on this day we express our resolve to convey the message of peace and love from this land to the whole world," Jahangir Khan said.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said that sports were a powerful tool for bringing people together and creating peace and harmony as it brings people together beyond boundaries.

Islahuddin said that people participating in sports activities learn to respect dignity of their competitors, learn values of teamwork, tolerance and the importance of fair play and adherence to rules.

Islahuddin Siddiqui said that foreign teams are participating in international events held in Pakistan today, which is clear proof that Pakistan is a safe country for sports activities.

Chairperson SOP, Raunaq Lakhani, said that Pakistan is a sports loving nation.

