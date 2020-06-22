POA to celebrate to Olympic Day in commemoration of modern Olympic

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) while underlining the global importance of the Olympic Day tomorrow, Tuesday, will celebrate commemoration of modern Olympic by organizing different on line events which will continue till July 5 " The Olympic Day 2020 is being celebrated to cherish the birth of modern Olympics as envisioned by Pierre de Coubertin

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) while underlining the global importance of the Olympic Day tomorrow, Tuesday, will celebrate commemoration of modern Olympic by organizing different on line events which will continue till July 5 " The Olympic Day 2020 is being celebrated to cherish the birth of modern Olympics as envisioned by Pierre de Coubertin. Though the festivity includes sports, cultural and artistic activities by masses, this time to prevent the havocs of pandemic, the Global Olympic Family is celebrating the day by organizing the " largest global online workout " under the auspice of the International Olympic Committee", said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here on Monday.

The athletes will collaborate within the virtual space to demonstrate their workout to foster the Olympism and recognizing that the sports have become more important than ever to combat the pandemic on the biggest digital platform.

" Representing Pakistan, Tennis Star and International Medalist Aisam�ul-Haq Qureshi is part of this biggest global workout ",said the POA official.

POA encourages the athletes, sports leaders and people of Pakistan to attend the live session on the Official Instagram handle of Olympics @ https://instagram.

com/olympics?igshid=721ty2dmhpj2. Moreover athletes, sports leaders and masses are also invited to become part of the Olympic Day festivities by sharing their messages of peace, friendship and Olympism and foremost messages ( videos and paintings) saluting the front line workers shielding us from the COVID � 19 by tagging www.facebook.com/NOCPak(Facebook), @nocpakistan (Twitter),@nocpakistan (Instagram) & @nocpakistan, (Youtube). POA's program shall continue till 05th July, 2020 and participants shall be awarded with the internationally recognized certificate of participation, he added.

He said POA in recognition of the power of Olympic Values education programme will be organising digital classes wherein national champions including Muhammad Inam, World beach games Champion will share their valuable sporting knowledge with students and youngsters of different schools.

" This partnership will go long way in development of future athletes and sports leaders in Pakistan", said Khalid Mahmood adding " We would like to emphasize that Sports are more important than ever to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by staying strong, staying active and staying healthy ".