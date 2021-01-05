POA to decide date of national games after getting venue committee report

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A Venue Committee of Pakistan Olympic Committee will visit Quetta on the invitation of Government of Balochistan and Balochistan Olympic Association to oversee the preparation plan, availability of infrastructure facilities and adequate competition equipment for holding the 34th National Games in Quetta.

"The Venue Committee after its inspection will present its report to Pakistan Olympic Association and a final date for holding 34th National Games in Quetta in 2021 will be decided and announced keeping in view the international sporting Calendar", said Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Tuesday after Imran Gichki, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Balochistan visited the headquarters of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to discuss the holding of the National Games in Quetta as per instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan , Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani and Advisor to CM Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq.

Imran Gichki held a meeting at POA house which was was chaired by Shaukat Javed, Vice President, POA and was also attended by Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary POA, and Muhammad Shafiq, Treasurer,POA,Ahmer Mallick, Associate Secretary , POA.

A presentation was given to Imran Gichki on brief history of the National Games. Imran Gichki was ensured that Pakistan Olympic Association will provide every kind of support to Balochistan in organizing the 34th National Games in Quetta this year for which proposed dates to be given by Balochistan Olympic Association in coordination with Government of Balochistan.

"The matter of parallel sports associations was also discussed and it was ensured that Pakistan Olympic Association will constitute a Committee to address these kind of issues in the best interest of promotion of sports and to provide a better playing field to our athletes" , said POA secretary.

"Imran Gichki was informed that POA is also organizing the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) programme and a QBR Team of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will visit Pakistan this year for the purpose. Imran Gichki offered Pakistan Olympic Association to organize the Queen's Baton Relay Event in Gwadar for which Government of Balochistan will provide its all support to make this event a memorable one and a positive message to the world about Pakistan. Imran Gichki was welcomed for his kind gesture and it was decided that after meetings with the QBR Team and Pakistan Naval Sports Directorate which are scheduled in January, 2021 proper coordination plan will be shared with Government of Balochistan",said Muhammad Khalid meeting.

He said Shoukat Javed , Vice President , POA on behalf of Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif President, POA ,expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister, Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani, for his vision and efforts for the development and promotion of sports in Balochistan and ensured to work together for this noble cause.