POA to organise first National Athletes Forum

Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association and under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee is holding the First National Athletes Forum here from November 14

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association and under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee is holding the First National Athletes Forum here from November 14.

Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said on Thursday that objective of this programme is to have an interactive and educative session with national athletes providing the athletes with a chance to learn the philosophy of Olympism as envisioned by the Barron Pierre de Coubertin, father of modern Olympics, Olympic Values, Athlete as a Role Model for Society, Protections of Clean Athletes (education of Anti ï¿½ Doping Program), Prevention from Harassment & Abuse in Society and the Health Care of Athletes in this testing time of Pandemic.

" Athletes who are at the heart of Olympic Movement will be witnessing a video message from Thomas Bach, President IOC.

Dr. Prof. Stephen Wassong, President Committee International Pierre de Coubertin and Director Olympic Studies Centre German sports University, Cologne Germany will be delivering a lecture on Pierre de Coubertin and Olympic Athlete.

" We will also have among us Mr. Tayyab Ikram, CEO Asian Hockey Federation & Member of the Olympic Solidarity Commission of IOC sharing his valuable knowledge with athletes. POA is grateful to these dignitaries for sparing time for community of athletes in Pakistan.

POA official said National experts and POA management shall be delivering lectures and Presentations to the athletes and will interact with them to answer their questions. Former athletes will also be sharing their success stories with the participants.

Lastly, due to pandemic the invitations have been limited and to ensure the guidelines of the local authorities.