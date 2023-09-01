Open Menu

POA To Organize Seminar For Athletes And Officials Participating In Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez Published September 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is organizing a "Seminar for the Athletes and Officials participating in the Asian Games Hangzhou" from tomorrow, Saturday at Mayo Gardens Club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is organizing a "Seminar for the Athletes and Officials participating in the Asian Games Hangzhou" from tomorrow, Saturday at Mayo Gardens Club.

Approximately 250-300 athletes and officials (male and female) will attend the two days useful activity virtually and physical, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA on Friday.

He said the objective of the Seminar is to impart information on the key topics having paramount importance related to conduct of our athletes and officials.

"These topics include Doping Controls Nutrition, Competitions Manipulation, Protection from Harassment & Abuse in sports and individual conduct as all of them will be ambassadors of national prestige", said the POA official.

