POA to soon clarify its position at meeting with PM: Secretary POA

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association, Khalid Mahmood Wednesday said that Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking suitable time for a meeting to clarify the performance of Pakistan hockey players in Tokyo Olympics.

"We have made a request for meeting time to the Prime Minister in which we want to clarify our position and certainly the position of the Pakistan Olympic Association regarding the poor performance of Pakistan in recent Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan," Khalid Mahmood said, while addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

"All matters will be cleared soon and the allegations leveled against us will also be answered," Khalid added.

Senior Vice President Syed Aqil Shah, Chairman Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwanul Haq, President Pakistan Handball and Secretary General Asian Handball Federation Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman Pakistan Handball and Vice President POA Abid Qadri of Pakistan Archery Federation Secretary General and Associate Secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt were also present during the press conference.

He said"POA is fulfilling its responsibilities well. "Our job is to ensure the participation of the players in international competitions and also to organize all the international events," he added.

"The government's job is to provide facilities and coaching to the players according to its resources, he informed. The government should take steps to solve the economic problems of the players," he said.

In response to a question, he said, "it is very difficult to bring medals in Olympic competitions till there is no longer a duration training camp, good coaching, best facilities and big budget.

" "Let's look at the facilities available to others players of various countries where they are spending millions of Dollars on players besides their expenditure on athletes' diet and training facilities," Muhammad Khalid said.

In response to another question, he said"A female athlete at the Tokyo Olympics and the officials accompanying her are being criticized but we did not select the athletes as the federations sent the Names of the athletes and then we forward them," he clarified.

Until the International Federation approves this athlete, he would not be able to participate in the Olympics, he said, adding, "I did not object to the PSB and in a few days all matters will be brought before everyone." Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah has announced that no official or member of the Pakistan Olympic Association would resign. Criticism of poor performance in the Tokyo Olympics was unfortunate, he said, adding, "Pakistan Olympic Association is an independent body." "The Olympic Committee of Asia OCA) runs the Pakistan Olympic Association, whose constitution clearly states that it is autonomous and will not be interfered with by anyone," Aqil Shah said.

Aqil Shah said"It is the responsibility of the government to provide all the facilities to the players. He said Lt. Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hassan will continue to work with him for the promotion and development of sports in the country."He said that there are 206 members with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The rules and regulations apply to all countries and the PSB and the government should consult in all matters, he said. He urged upon all to work together for the promotion and development of sports in Pakistan to bring medals at the international level.