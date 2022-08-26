UrduPoint.com

POA Welcomes PM's Patronage For National Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

POA welcomes PM's patronage for national athletes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for motivating and extending personal patronage to the national athletes, who represented Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games recently.

This interaction will be a source of great encouragement for all Pakistani athletes, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, here on Friday.

"The POA appreciates the Prime Minister for restoring sports units at the government departments that provide athletes with employment opportunities, training facilities and other support that enable them to focus on their athletic development.

"All medalists are associated with the Army Sports Directorate and WAPDA Sports board and their continuous support to these athletes played a significant role in enabling them to give their best to bring laurels for Pakistan," he added.

The POA secretary said the Olympic family of Pakistan appreciates the efforts of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari for facilitating the athletes and recognising the contribution of these athletes.

"We appreciate the efforts of the IPC minister, who has already expressed his resolve to work with all stakeholders for promotion of sport in the country. The POA is looking forward to a meeting with the minister in the coming weeks," he added.

