POA working group meeting for SAF Games in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The first meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Committees Working Group for 14th South Asian Games 2023 in Pakistan constituted by President , POA, Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan (retd), was held here on Saturday at the Olympic House.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Aamir Jan, President, Punjab Olympic Association and Javed Rasheed Chohan, Director Admin, sports board Punjab represented the Government of Punjab. The Secretaries of the concerned National Sports Federations also attended this important meeting in person and on Zoom, said Secretary, POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

He said the discussion made on the following points and sought suggestions/proposal of cities and venues to conduct the competitions of respective National Sports Federations in the 14th South Asian Games:- Sports infrastructure facilities available in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala including accessibility, parking areas and seating capacities etc.

Requirements of upgradation of the available facilities to bring them up to international standards as well as new construction.

Requirement of Sport equipment for competition venues as per international standards.

The priority options of the cities for organizing competitions of respective National Sports Federations in the 14th South Asian Games were collected. The National Sports Federations have been requested to survey/visit the competition venues of the proposed cities and make a complete workout plan of their requirement of equipment to be installed, upgradation/renovation of the competition venues and training venues etc. to conduct competitions in a befitting manner.