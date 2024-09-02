POA's President Highlights Significance Of Quaid-e-Azam In National Games History
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, recalled that the first National Games were held in Karachi in 1948, soon after the establishment of Pakistan, and inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam.
The torch relay for the 35th National Games will commence from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.
He expressed these views during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, accompanied by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.
Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Syed Waseem Hashmi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rahmani, Shakeel Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad and other officials were also present.
On this occasion, POA President Syed Abid Qadri and his delegation laid a wreath and offered prayers for the nation's integrity and prosperity.
Syed Abid Qadri further stated that today, at the mausoleum of the father of the Nation, they wish to send a message to the world, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith, and discipline, that Pakistan is a peaceful country for sports activities.
POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood added that through his struggle, the founder of Pakistan provided a separate homeland and identity for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Olympism includes not only sports but also tourism, environment, culture, and national heritage. Our goal is to promote the culture and heritage of all provinces of Pakistan through sports, highlight the country's beautiful landscapes, and spread the message of a green Pakistan in terms of environmental awareness.
