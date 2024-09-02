Open Menu

POA's President Highlights Significance Of Quaid-e-Azam In National Games History

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

POA's President highlights significance of Quaid-e-Azam in national games history

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, recalled that the first National Games were held in Karachi in 1948, soon after the establishment of Pakistan, and inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam.

The torch relay for the 35th National Games will commence from the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.

He expressed these views during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, accompanied by POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Syed Waseem Hashmi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Asghar Baloch, Khalid Rahmani, Shakeel Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad and other officials were also present.

On this occasion, POA President Syed Abid Qadri and his delegation laid a wreath and offered prayers for the nation's integrity and prosperity.

Syed Abid Qadri further stated that today, at the mausoleum of the father of the Nation, they wish to send a message to the world, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's principles of unity, faith, and discipline, that Pakistan is a peaceful country for sports activities.

POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood added that through his struggle, the founder of Pakistan provided a separate homeland and identity for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Olympism includes not only sports but also tourism, environment, culture, and national heritage. Our goal is to promote the culture and heritage of all provinces of Pakistan through sports, highlight the country's beautiful landscapes, and spread the message of a green Pakistan in terms of environmental awareness.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sports Visit Shakeel Olympics Muslim Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

44 minutes ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

3 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports