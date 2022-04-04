POAWSC, KSF observe peace through spots day

Pakistan Olympic Women and Sports Commission (POAWSC) and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) jointly observed 'Peace Through Sports Day' at Trinity College here in connection with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which take place annually in the first week of April

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Olympic Women and Sports Commission (POAWSC) and Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) jointly observed 'Peace Through Sports Day' at Trinity College here in connection with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which take place annually in the first week of April.

Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani, Secretary Veena Masood, POA Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, Trinity Girls College Principal Irene Pearl and KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Chairman Asif Azim, Secretary Murad Hussain, Ali Jalali from Hamdard Waqf Pakistan, Faisal Hussain of Fruit Nation and a large number of students turned up at this day-long event.

Speaking on the occasion, legendary Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui highlighted the importance of sports in bringing people together in peaceful contests, creating inter-faith harmony in society.

He said it was good to see that international sports had return to Pakistan with a bang which was evident from the visits of reputed international teams to the country, including the ongoing visit by Australian national cricket team, which showed that the country was safe for staging international sports with no security concerns. He said "We should continue with the same zeal and spirit to let attract more sports from international arena and promote peace through sports, fostering understanding and enhance our image at international level as peace-loving nation.

" POA Women Commission Chairperson Fatima Lakhani said at times when the world was faced with various sorts of conflicts, sports could build bridges beyond international boundaries, removing barriers of ethnicity, class and caste, discrimination, uniting us in all diversity.

"Sports are a unity in diversity", she said, adding today was the day we must acknowledge and vow to use sports as means for promoting peace and as a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development, as well as solidarity and respect for all", Fatima Lakhani said.

Veena Masud said, "International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), which takes place annually in first week of April, provides an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge the positive role sports and physical activities play in communities and in people's lives across the globe."Syed Waseem Hashmi said Pakistanis love for sports was no secretary as we are a sports loving nation which was evident from our athletes and sportsmen's overwhelming participation in almost all disciplines of game at national and international level.

Later, the overwhelming number of students along with the eminent guests waved the white flag pledging to spread the message of peace and love through sports all over the globe.