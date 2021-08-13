UrduPoint.com

Pochettino Hails "incredible" Messi

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:32 PM

Pochettino hails "incredible" Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday hailed superstar arrival Lionel Messi as an "incredible" talent who will lift his team to new heights this season

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday hailed superstar arrival Lionel Messi as an "incredible" talent who will lift his team to new heights this season.

"I see him as happy with incredible energy," Pochettino said after overseeing training at the club's Saint-Germain-en-Laye base west of Paris.

Messi, 34, met his teammates on Thursday, two days after arriving in France on ending his 21-year-association with Barcelona.

Pochettino said that to see Messi begin a new chapter at PSG was to have "the same sensation as the whole squad and the fans -- enthusiasm and positive energy," "The whole planet saw" Messi arrive.

"The players have received him superbly -- there's a good feeling, good communication," said Pochettino, who like Messi spent an early spell at Newell's Old Boys back in Argentina.

Pochettino also spent a large chunk of his own playing career in Barcelona -- albeit starring for smaller neighbour Espanyol.

"I have always admired him. He's one of the greatest players in the world -- if not the greatest." Pochettino is tasked with ending PSG's relentless but so far unsuccessful pursuit of the Champions League as well as taking back the league crown they let slip last season to Lille.

For that, Pochettino must integrate his embarrassment of attacking riches -- the reunited Messi and Neymar along with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who cost PSG 180 million Euros ($211m) when he arrived four years ago from Monaco, is out of contract at the end of this season and remains a long-time target for Real Madrid.

"Mbappe is possible," said the headline on the front of Madrid-based sports daily AS on Tuesday.

But Pochettino plans to keep all his aces, batting away any idea that Mbappe is on his way.

"Our challenge is for the squad's great Names to be able to form a great team on the pitch with discipline and unity. It's very exciting," said Pochettino.

"We have to create a dynamic where every player has his place and can feel important. We have the talent -- PSG always have -- but we also have to have a group and not just for pictures on social media." As well as Messi, he has upgraded last year's squad with Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Italian Euro 20 winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos to wow PSG fans and win matches.

Having started their campaign with a 2-1 win at Troyes, PSG host Strasbourg on Saturday in front of what should be their first capacity crowd since before the pandemic.

But Messi is not ready to feature yet.

"I hope to (play) as soon as possible as I want to play. When the staff decide I can then it will be with great pleasure," Messi said Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Sports Social Media France Troyes Lille Strasbourg Paris Monaco Barcelona Same Argentina Euro All From Real Madrid PSG Coach Espanyol (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to accused in Rs 13 million cheque bounce case

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Se ..

NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Secretary General

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if ..

Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by F ..

4 minutes ago
 Guarded welcome for Kenyan troops in DR Congo flas ..

Guarded welcome for Kenyan troops in DR Congo flashpoint town

4 minutes ago
 NATO Deeply Concerned About Violence Caused by Tal ..

NATO Deeply Concerned About Violence Caused by Taliban's Offensive - Stoltenberg

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for Sunday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.