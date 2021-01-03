Pochettino named new coach of Paris Saint-Germain: club

Mauricio Pochettino was officially named the new coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

PSG said on its website that former Tottenham manager Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30, 2022 with an option for an additional year.