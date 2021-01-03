UrduPoint.com
Pochettino Named New Coach Of Paris Saint-Germain: Club

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:56 AM

Pochettino named new coach of Paris Saint-Germain: club

Mauricio Pochettino was officially named the new coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Mauricio Pochettino was officially named the new coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

PSG said on its website that former Tottenham manager Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30, 2022 with an option for an additional year.

