POF Inspection Team Satisfied Over Tartan Track Work

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

The venue inspection team of the Pakistan Olympic Association paid a surprise visit to all venues including Tartan Track and expressed satisfaction where 33rd National Games would be held here shortly

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The venue inspection team of the Pakistan Olympic Association paid a surprise visit to all venues including Tartan Track and expressed satisfaction where 33rd National Games would be held here shortly.

The head of team Col. Sadaf lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports KP for finalizing the overall rehabilitation of the venues, selected to hold various disciplines in sports.

He said, "Today we inspected the Tartan Track and declared it fit for holding the Athletic event." He also appreciated Captain Ashraf and his team, who extended his services to Directorate of Sports for the repairment of four to five rough patches of the Tartan Track and a 10X10 feet area of the stipple chase.

"Ninety percent of work has been completed and the rest 10 percent would be completed along with refreshing lanes over the Tartan Tract by Oct 15," Senior Member of the committee and President Pakistan Karate Federation Jehangir Ahmad while briefing the media said. Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt was also present during the briefing.

He said the POA inspection team evaluated the venues of various sports competitions that will present the report at the General Council meeting on October 12.

The inspection team members include Jehangir Ahmad, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Col. Sadaf and Pakistan Wapda's Razaq Gul, President KP Atheltic Federation Habib Ur Rehman, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Aziz Ullah Jan, athletic coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Captain Ashraf of Pakistan Sports board.

They inspected all venues including some at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, General Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan, and five different venues at Abbottabad and expressed satisfaction over the work.

Jehangir Ahmad said these venues are of international standard and added, work on various venues was in last stage.

He said that the provincial government was promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appreciated the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Senior Minister Atif Khan, Director Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending all out financial and moral support to Pakistan Olympic Association to conduct these Games.

He said that the National Games will promote sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and across the country.

