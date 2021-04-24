UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar And Team UAE Cleared For Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

Pogacar and Team UAE cleared for Liege-Bastogne-Liege

UAE Emirates said on Saturday that following Covid-19 tests they had been green light to enter a team, to be led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ):UAE Emirates said on Saturday that following Covid-19 tests they had been green light to enter a team, to be led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic.

Sunday's race, one of cycling's 'monuments', closes the spring classics season.

UAE withdrew from the Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday after positive results for Covid-19.

"On Friday the entire team undertook a Covid-19 test along with every other team as per the race protocol," the team said on Saturday morning.

"Happy to report all these tests produced negative results and the team has received confirmation from the race Covid Committee that we are all clear to race tomorrow at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

" Slovenian Pogacar was third last year, and Swiss team-mate Marc Hirschi, riding for Sunweb at the time, was second. The race was won by Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma.

UAE's seven-rider team also includes Italian Davide Formolo, who was second in 2019, and promising American Brandon McNulty.

On Wednesday, the UAE team was barred from the Fleche Wallonne after one rider, Italian Diego Ulissi, and a member of staff tested positive on arrival in Belgium.

Subsequent tests were negative and the team expressed their irritation at being barred from the race.

"The team is frustrated but fully accepts the final decision of the Belgian authorities," said UAE, whose squad was vaccinated earlier this year.

Related Topics

Cycling France UAE Brandon Belgium 2019 All From Race

Recent Stories

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

4 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development proj ..

4 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

4 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.