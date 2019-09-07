UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar Bosses Vuelta 13th Stage, Roglic Extends Lead

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:49 AM

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends lead

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar mastered the mountainous Vuelta a Espana 13th stage on Friday with his compatriot Primoz Roglic consolidating his grip on the leader's red jersey

Los Machucos, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Slovenian Tadej Pogacar mastered the mountainous Vuelta a Espana 13th stage on Friday with his compatriot Primoz Roglic consolidating his grip on the leader's red jersey.

The stamina sapping 166.4-kilometre ride featuring seven climbs saw Pogacar attacking on the brutal final 'hors categorie' ascent to Los Machucos.

"It's an incredible day for me. I heard on the radio that no one was following me as I attacked. I realised it was a very good opportunity," Pogacar said.

While the 20-year-old (riding for UAE Emirates) was the day's winner, Roglic, who crossed the finish line in second, took a giant stride towards overall victory in Madrid on Sunday week.

He extended his lead over Alejandro Valverde at the top of the general classification to two minutes and 25 seconds.

"Today was a massive fight. It's a great day for Slovenian cycling," Roglic said.

Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana, two other key challengers to win cycling's third Grand Tour of the year, are now trailing by 3min 18sec and 3min 33sec respectively ahead of the 14th stage after being left in Roglic's wake.

Pogacar is now third in the standings ahead of Lopez and Quintana at 3min 01sec.

The sprinters will be far more suited to Saturday's 188km ride with an anticipated mass sprint finish in Oviedo.

The stage should allow Roglic and his main title rivals to draw breath ahead of a return to the mountains on Sunday.

Related Topics

Cycling UAE Oviedo Madrid Lead Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

35 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

1 hour ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

20 minutes ago

At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, 23 Injured in Clas ..

3 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Dubs Salvini's Removal From Gov't 'Den ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.