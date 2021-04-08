UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar Edges Roglic Again To Win Third Stage Of Basque Tour

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:59 AM

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of Basque tour

Tadej Pogacar came out on top again after another heavyweight brawl with fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic on Wednesday in the Tour of the Basque Country

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tadej Pogacar came out on top again after another heavyweight brawl with fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic on Wednesday in the Tour of the Basque Country.

The ride to Ermualde finished with three sharp climbs in the final 20 kilometres. On the last one, Pogacar, who rides for Team UAE, took the lead and was quickly joined by Roglic of Jumbo-Visma.

The two Slovenians quickly dropped the rest of the star-studded leading group.

It was a renewal of the rivalry which went to the penultimate day of last year's Tour de France, when Pogacar overtook his older countryman on the penultimate stage.

But when they started looking at each other rather than working together, some of the chasers briefly caught up.

After cresting the final climb, Pogacar attacked again. Only Roglic could go with him. But he could not stay with Pogacar as they sprinted for the line.

Once again, Pogacar threw the final blow, turning to look Roglic in the face before punching the air as he crossed the line.

"In the morning we had gone by car to see the finish and the team manager Matxin had explained the route to me well, so I was aware of the toughness of the climb and I knew that it would be crucial to be in first position on the final crest to launch well into the final metres downhill towards the finish," said Pogacar.

Both men completed the 167.7km stage in 4hr 4min and 50sec.

They were chased home by 40-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Valverde of Movistar. He finished five seconds back in third with Briton Adam Yates of Ineos fourth in the same time.

Roglic retained the overall lead but, with time bonuses, Pogacar cut the gap to 20 seconds and his American UAE team-mate Brandon McNulty is third a further 10 seconds back. Yates is fourth at 39 seconds.

"There are still three days of racing, all quite hard," added Pogacar. "I'm pretty optimistic because the condition is good and the team is racing very well together."Thursday's stage four runs from Vitoria to Hondarribia, over 189 kilometres.

Related Topics

France UAE Car Brandon Vitoria Same Lead All From Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

3 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

14 minutes ago

New Zealand's new faces, Williamson worry for Engl ..

14 minutes ago

6 More Dies of COVID-19: Tally Surges to 386 acros ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.