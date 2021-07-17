UrduPoint.com
Pogacar Effectively Seals Second Straight Tour De France

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:53 PM

Tadej Pogacar all but became champion of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday as the UAE rider protected his large overall lead in the stage 20 time-trial, ahead of the traditionally ceremonial final run to Paris

Saintmilion, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Tadej Pogacar all but became champion of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday as the UAE rider protected his large overall lead in the stage 20 time-trial, ahead of the traditionally ceremonial final run to Paris.

Wout van Aert won the time trial, but defending champion Pogacar's solid ride means he need only cross the Champs-Elysees finish line with the peloton in Sunday's 21st, and final, stage to retain the fabled yellow jersey as winner of the world's greatest bike race.

