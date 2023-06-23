Open Menu

Pogacar Makes Winning Return In Slovenian Time-trial

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Pogacar makes winning return in Slovenian time-trial

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar made a winning return from injury on Thursday with a dominant time-trial victory at the Slovenian championships

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar made a winning return from injury on Thursday with a dominant time-trial victory at the Slovenian championships.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was back in action for the first time since suffering a wrist injury in a nasty crash in April.

Pogacar had no such problems in the 15.7km time trial near Lake Bled, beating second-placed Marko Pavlic by a massive five minutes and 14 seconds with a time of 29 minutes and 43 seconds.

"The national championship is good preparation for me and an ideal test before the Tour de France," he told siol.net ahead of the race.

The 24-year-old will also take part in the 156km road race on Sunday.

"My arm is better, it's not quite there yet, but I don't feel any more discomfort in training," Pogacar said.

"My injury bothers me a bit on technical aspects, but it doesn't bother my legs, and I was able to train well.

"I gave it my all and I think everything went according to plan. For now, I just have to make sure I don't fall or hit a bone."Pogacar had been in scintillating form this year before his accident during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, winning the Paris-Nice stage race and the Tour of Flanders, Fleche Wallonne and Amstel Gold Race one-day classics.

He will be hoping to take back the Tour de France yellow jersey this year to add to his successes in 2020 and 2021, after losing to Dane Jonas Vingegaard 12 months ago.

Related Topics

Accident France UAE Road April Sunday 2020 Gold All From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

11 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

11 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

11 minutes ago
 Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd hi ..

Extreme weather hits China; Beijing records 2nd highest temperature in history

11 minutes ago
 Minister orders maximum facilities to patients at ..

Minister orders maximum facilities to patients at govt hospitals

11 minutes ago

DIB contributes AED20mn to support Dubai&#039;s ‘Bayti’ Initiative

38 minutes ago
Pakistan to support Azerbaijan in mobile manufactu ..

Pakistan to support Azerbaijan in mobile manufacturing, telecom sectors: Amin ul ..

31 minutes ago
 Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years ..

Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years of bilateral relations

31 minutes ago
 African youths complete entrepreneurship program i ..

African youths complete entrepreneurship program in China

31 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports