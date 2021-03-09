UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar Plots 2021 Title Haul With Tirreno-Adriatico Next On The List

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Pogacar plots 2021 title haul with Tirreno-Adriatico next on the list

The world's hottest cyclist Tadej Pogacar is targeting his second tour win of the season when the all-star cast at the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race sets off on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The world's hottest cyclist Tadej Pogacar is targeting his second tour win of the season when the all-star cast at the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race sets off on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in a video conference on Tuesday, Pogacar also said his main aims for the season were the defence of his Tour de France title, the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta a Espana.

The slightly-built 22-year-old won the UAE Tour in February, in his first race since an astonishing debut Tour de France, where he seized the lead on the penultimate day.

"This year I'm going for the Tour, the Olympics and the Vuelta, maybe next year the Giro," said the UAE Team leader.

"I feel good, want to do my best, we have a good team here." Pogacar was part of an elite group that broke away in the Strade Bianche one-day classic on Saturday, which was won by Mathieu van der Poel.

"I feel good after the Strade, and I'll be trying for the win here (at Tirreno-Adriatico)," said Pogacar.

"The UAE Tour gave us confidence for the coming Tours, I had a good winter and I'm improving," said Pogacar.

Also racing the Tirreno are Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal of Ineos, the men who won the Tours de France in 2018 and 2019.

The race starts on Wednesday at Lido di Camaiore in Tuscany, on the Mediterranean side of Italy, and ends next Tuesday at San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic coast.

Before the Strade Bianche, Pogacar, from neighbouring Slovenia, had not raced in Italy since junior level and said he had a second reason to look forwards to the Tirreno.

"The food here is super good," he smiled.

Pogacar identified Van der Poel and Wout van Aert as some of his chief rivals for the title.

"With his power he (Van der Poel) can do well in the Tirreno, at the Strade it was full gas all day long so it was impressive how he finished. Sure he can do well here," Pogacar said.

Pogacar came to prominence in 2019 by winning the Tour of California and then taking three stages of Vuelta a Espana, where he finished third.

At the following year's Tour de France he became the youngest winner in over a century with a last-gasp victory that became on of the sports stories of the year.

UAE ripped up the rule book by offering their protege an extraordinarily long contract until 2026.

"It's something new in cycling to have a long contract," he said.

"I feel comfortable here, I trust the team and they trust me, it means there's no stress or pressure.""I don't like sponsorship obligations so much but its just part of it," he said.

Related Topics

Century World Sports Cycling France UAE Tours Tokyo San Van Lead Italy Slovenia February Gas 2018 2019 Olympics All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Emirati-Russian relations are profound, growing st ..

9 minutes ago

AED 2.6 billion City Centre Al Zahia opens in Shar ..

9 minutes ago

Berlin Hopes US, Germany Can Return to Joint Appro ..

53 seconds ago

Four of 2019 Tarbela Dam boat accident found

56 seconds ago

33rd death anniversary of former AJK President on ..

58 seconds ago

WGS Dialogues: Mohammad Al Gergawi urges world gov ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.