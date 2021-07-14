UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pogacar Wins Again On Giant Tour De France Mountain

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Pogacar wins again on giant Tour de France mountain

Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday atop the 2,200m summit finish of Pyrenean giant the Col du Portet, followed by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz

SaintLarySoulan, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday atop the 2,200m summit finish of Pyrenean giant the Col du Portet, followed by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz.

Ecuadorian Carapaz launched a blistering attack from 1.5km but was reeled in as the Slovenian champion took his second victory on this Tour to keep his five-and-a-half minutes lead over the surprising Dane Vingegaard.

Related Topics

Attack France Lead From

Recent Stories

ACB approves plan for Illegal building : Mushtaq G ..

1 minute ago

Refugee Olympic Team Stays in Qatar After Positive ..

1 minute ago

Russian Prosecutor Considers Guilt of US Investor ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe's Kaia reported for 'illegal bowling': IC ..

1 minute ago

DC visits city to review steps of Wasa to drain ou ..

4 minutes ago

African Swine Fever Resurfaces in Estonia After 2 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.