Pogacar Wins Stage Four To Reclaim Tour De France Lead
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 02, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Two-time former champion Tadej Pogacar won stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday to reclaim the overall leader's yellow jersey on the first major mountain challenge in the Alps
Valloire, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Two-time former champion Tadej Pogacar won stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday to reclaim the overall leader's yellow jersey on the first major mountain challenge in the Alps.
Slovenian superstar Pogacar's triumph was built by his UAE Team on the ascent of the Galibier mountain with three teammates still with their leader when all their rivals had seen their sherpas dropped.
Belgian Quick Step rider Remco Evenepoel finished second 35 seconds off the pace with two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark finishing fifth at 37sec.
Vingegaard's Visma team appeared visibly weaker than during their dominant 2023 showcase second triumph on the Tour.
Overnight leader, education First's Richard Carapaz, was the big loser of the day as the Ecuadorian gave up over five minutes.
Pogacar, winner in 2020 and 2021, is attempting to become the first rider since 1998 to win both the Giro d'Italia and Tour in the same year.
The short 134km run from Pinerolo marked the end of an entertaining and picturesque race start in Italy.
The first four stages took in Florence, the Adriatic coast, Bologna and the Piedmont region on the French border beside Turin.
Pogacar's Team UAE hogged the front of the 25km final ascent taking it in turns on the front as their rivals wilted.
Runner-up in the past two editions behind Vingegaard, Pogacar attacked less than 1km from the summit, and it was the last his rivals saw of him so winding was the route.
Massed ranks of fans, many of whom had camped overnight, packed the roadsides all the way up the magnificent beyond category mountain.
On Wednesday, stage five will see Biniam Girmay, Jasper Philipsen, Mark Cavendish and the fast men jostle for position as the 177km snakes through valleys between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the village of Saint-Vulbas.
Recent Stories
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups
Football: Euro 2024 results
Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day
Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed
Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic
IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June
OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities
Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram
ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram
NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health
More Stories From Sports
-
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups2 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results2 minutes ago
-
Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of sports2 hours ago
-
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round2 hours ago
-
RISJA marks World Sports Journalists' Day2 hours ago
-
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Hussnain Akhtar wins Asian U21 Snooker C’ship3 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results3 hours ago
-
China's junior badminton team honors late teammate Zhang with emotional victory5 hours ago
-
TUF observes Olympic Day5 hours ago
-
Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles8 hours ago
-
End of an era as Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles8 hours ago