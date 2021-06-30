Pogacar Wins Tour De France Stage 5, Van Der Poel Clings To Yellow
Wed 30th June 2021
Laval, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Defending champion Tadej Pogacar stormed the Tour de France individual time-trial on Wednesday while Mathieu van der Poel clung on to the overall lead after stage five.
Van der Poel kept hold of his yellow jersey by just eight seconds while Ineos pair Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz lost more than a minute on Slovenia's Pogacar, who is now second in the overall standings.