Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Double Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar's UAE team said Tuesday they have signed 31-year-old New Zealander George Bennett on a two-year deal from Jumbo.

The Emirati outfit have also brought in Portugal's Joao Almeida from Deceuninck and Spaniard Marc Soler from Movistar as they bolster their options.

Sporting director Mauro Gianetti has also signed Pascal Ackermann from Bora and Colombian Alvaro Hodeg from Deceuninck as part of their revamp.

Bennett, six years with Jumbo, has four times made the top 12 of major tours but his career best to date is eighth in the 2018 Giro.

At UAE he will join up with 19-year-old compatriot Finn Fisher-Black.

