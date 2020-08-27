UrduPoint.com
Pogba Left Out Of France Squad After Positive Covid-19 Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was omitted from the France squad announced Thursday for next month's Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19, coach Didier Deschamps said

World Cup winner Pogba has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga, who was called up for the first time alongside Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

