Pogba Out Of France Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:51 PM

Pogba out of France Euro 2020 qualifiers

Manchester United's Paul Pogba will miss France's two upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, the French Football Federation said Monday

ClairefontaineenYvelines, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Manchester United's Paul Pogba will miss France's two upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, the French Football Federation said Monday.

Earlier coach Didier Deschamps said Pogba had picked up an "ankle problem" in United's 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Deschamps has been hit by a wave of injuries ahead of Saturday's tie against Albania and the match against Andorra the following Tuesday.

Key absentees are Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Aymeric Laporte as well as Pogba.

